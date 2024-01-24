Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, January 24, resumed the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" from Barpeta in Assam. Today is the 11th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi started the yatra from Thoubal, Manipur, on January 14. A video showing Rahul Gandhi resuming the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" from Barpeta has also gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Rahul Gandhi and Other Congress Leaders Booked for Violence, Damaging Public Property During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

#WATCH | 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Barpeta in Assam on the 11th day of its journey. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started the yatra from Thoubal, Manipur on January 14. pic.twitter.com/oTNH0rwJaF — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

