A viral video from the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16601) shows a man, allegedly a railway canteen staffer, washing used disposable food containers inside a passenger compartment washbasin. Recorded by a fellow traveller, the video shows the man rinsing and stacking plastic meal trays, intended for single use, apparently for reuse. When questioned, he gave vague responses, claiming the trays were being "sent back," but failed to explain why the cleaning was done in a public area. The video has since gone viral on social media. Jabalpur Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Forced to Give Up Smartwatch to Samosa Vendor After UPI Payment Through PhonePe Fails and Train Starts Moving; Video Goes Viral.

Railway Staff Caught on Camera Washing Disposable Food Trays on Amrit Bharat Express

This video is from Amrit Bharat Express. Used containers are being washed in the train sink for next round of servings. pic.twitter.com/xQlE6fYruG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

