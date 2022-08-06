In a shocking incident, a dead body of a saint was found hanging from a tree in front of his ashram near the Jaswantpura village area in the Jalore district today morning. "Local police reached the spot. The probe was initiated," said Jalore SP Harshvardhan Agarwal.

