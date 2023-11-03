Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav and his supporters held a protest outside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence over ticket distribution for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023. "Significant irregularities took place in the Congress ticket distribution in Alwar district. It happened because of the close affiliate of high command, Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh,” he said. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Changes Candidates in Four Constituencies After Protests; Check New Names Here.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav and his supporters hold a protest outside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence over ticket distribution for Rajasthan assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NMjW1Jwlgv — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)