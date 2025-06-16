Officials confirmed that Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday evening for stomach-related issues and is currently stable. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, said she is under close observation in the surgical gastroenterology department. Earlier, Gandhi had a routine health check-up at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College on June 7, where she was also found stable. The Congress Parliamentary Party chief remains under medical care as doctors monitor her condition closely. Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress Leader Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Due to Stomach-Related Issues.

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised in Delhi for Stomach Issues, Condition Stable

