Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been discharged today following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Gehlot underwent coronary angiography, angioplasty, and stenting on Friday.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has been discharged following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur A stent was placed in one of his arteries that had 90% blockage, according to the hospital pic.twitter.com/YlaW54C4N0 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

