Rajasthan’s Alwar recorded the highest temperature in the northern region at 45.8 degrees Celsius on Friday i.e. April 8. Delhi sweated at above 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, said IMD. Several other cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana also recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Check Tweets:

Rajasthan's Alwar records the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius today, says India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several other cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Delhi recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/yOs42c8puR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)