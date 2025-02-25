In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a truck and a rickshaw collided with each other in Rajkot today, February 25. According to news agency IANS, the collision between the truck and the rickshaw in Rajkot resulted in the deaths of five people. The accident occurred near Maliyasan in Gujarat's Rajkot. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Gujarat Road Accident: 5 Tourists From West Bengal Killed, 5 Injured After Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Dumper in Surendranagar (Watch Video).

Road Accident Claims Five Lives in Rajkot

Gujarat: A collision between a truck and a rickshaw near Maliyasan in Rajkot has resulted in the deaths of five people pic.twitter.com/BhGRHBhdfg — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2025

