The row over a proposal to name a road in Rajasthan's Jaipur after Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, former Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief, has deepened multifold. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena stormed the Jaipur office of The Times of India (TOI), allegedly intimidating senior editorial staff and forcing them to apologise over a report on slain outfit leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The article, based on official records, had described Gogamedi, who was shot dead in Jaipur on December 5, 2023, as having an extensive criminal history, including charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, rape, and possession of illegal firearms. Karni Sena Attacks SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Again in Aligarh Over Rana Sanga Remark; Akhilesh Yadav Slams Uttar Pradesh Government (Watch Video).

Rajput Karni Sena Storms Jaipur TOI Office Over Report on Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

This is the TOI report, based on facts, which got Rajput karni Sena rattled. An excerpt in the report read: "Gogamedi who was gunned down in a gang war in Jaipur on December 5, 2023, was known for his extensive criminal record which included serious charges including murder… pic.twitter.com/WA8q9nfxKq — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

