After his controversial statement about Rana Sanga, SP MP Ramji Lal Suman faced another attack by Karni Sena activists in Aligarh on April 27. Protesters showed him black flags and threw tyres at his convoy, damaging several vehicles. Some members of his convoy sustained injuries. Following the incident, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “criminal conspiracy” and criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for alleged intelligence failures and inaction. He warned that such unchecked anarchy could harm everyone, including BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Aligarh Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Gabhana police station. The local outpost in-charge was suspended, and departmental action was initiated against the SHO. Police stated that Ramji Lal Suman was safely escorted out of Aligarh and that the situation remains peaceful, with no serious injuries reported. Rana Sanga Remark: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Anything Happens to SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, CM Yogi Adityanath Will Be Responsible'.

सांसद माननीय रामजी लाल सुमन जी के क़ाफ़िले पर टायर व पत्थर फेंककर, उनके ऊपर जो जानलेवा हमला हुआ है वो उस ऐक्सीडेंट का कारण बना है, जो प्राणांतक दुर्घटना में भी बदल सकता था। ये एक आपराधिक कृत्य है। इतने टायर एक साथ इकट्ठा करना, एक गहरी साज़िश का सबूत ख़ुद है। ये एक बार फिर… pic.twitter.com/6LvvLR3zid — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 27, 2025

