New Delhi, January 11: On the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Saturday, stating that the temple will remain a symbol of faith and aspiration for generations to come. Taking to social media platform X, HM Shah wrote in a post: "Jai Shri Ram! Heartfelt congratulations to all Ram devotees on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Lord Shri Ram's life serves as an unparalleled example of humanity and morality. Ending a 500-year-long wait, Prime Minister Modi, last year, conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, ushering in a spiritual renaissance across the nation. This magnificent temple will remain a symbol of faith and aspiration for generations to come." Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025 Images and Wishes: Celebrate Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary With Ram Mandir Pics, Ram Lalla HD Wallpapers and Photos of the Majestic Temple.

"I extend my gratitude to all the great individuals who contributed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Modi government will continue its dedicated efforts towards the revival of India’s cultural heritage," he added. In a video post, HM Shah remarked, "The imagination of this country is incomplete without Ram and his character. Those who wish to understand this nation or live in it cannot ignore Ram, as their lives draw breath from him." 'Ram Aayenge': Devotees Chant Ram Bhajans As They Gather in Ayodhya on Occasion of First Anniversary of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Highlighting the Ram Janmabhoomi movement HM Shah remarked, "It was not an easy journey. Millions of Ram devotees, along with many organisations, RSS and BJP, reached out to households across the country. They carried replicas of Ram Lalla, worshipped them, and laid the foundation for this grand temple. What began as a symbolic movement has now culminated in the realisation of this historic temple." A series of cultural and religious events in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have been organised by the Ram Temple Trust to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the temple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).