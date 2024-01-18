The Assam Government on Thursday, January 18, declared a half-holiday for all state government offices and educational institutions across the state ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya. As per news agency ANI, a half-day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions till 2:30 pm on January. Earlier, the Central Government announced a half-day closure in all central government offices across the country. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Central Government Offices to Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22.

Half-Day Leave for State Government Employees

Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha | Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January. pic.twitter.com/qujiJcuZy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

