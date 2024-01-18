In light of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony taking place in Ayodhya, all central government offices across India will observe a half-day closure on January 22, 2024. This decision has been made to allow employees to partake in the significant religious event. The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a distinguished guest list comprising cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists. Dry Day in Rajasthan on January 22: All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed to Mark Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya.

Half Day Leave For Central Government Employees on January 22

All central government offices across India will remain closed for half day on January 22, 2024 in view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/4Scs88RHxK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)