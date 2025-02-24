A sudden spell of strong winds led to the collapse of over 10 stalls at the Rann Festival in Mudhol city, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as vendors and visitors gathered at the event, which featured more than 30 stalls representing sectors such as health, agriculture, horticulture, snacks, and clothing. Video that surfaced on February 24 showed that gusty winds swept through the festival grounds, causing structures to collapse and triggering panic among attendees. Rann Utsav 2024-25: Tourists Throng the Rann of Kutch at Gujarat's Dhordo Village To See White Salt Desert as 100-Day Festival Continues (Watch Video).

Strong Winds Collapse Over 10 Stalls in Mudhol, Several Injured

Bagalkot, Karnataka: Strong winds caused the collapse of over 10 stalls at the Rann Festival in Mudhol city. Over 30 stalls, representing sectors such as health, agriculture, horticulture, snacks, and clothing, were set up for the event. Several individuals sustained injuries due… pic.twitter.com/ZzKekybwEO — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)