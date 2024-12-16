The enchanting Rann Utsav, known for its mesmerizing white salt desert and cultural extravaganza, has drawn scores of tourists from across the globe. This annual festival, which began as a modest three-day event, has now evolved into a grand 100-day celebration, offering an immersive experience of Gujarat's vibrant heritage and natural beauty. Taking place in Dhordo village, located near the sprawling white desert, the Rann Utsav 2024-25 is being held from November 11, 2024, to March 15, 2025. Visitors can revel in an array of activities, including cultural performances, camel rides, hot-air ballooning, and local handicraft exhibitions. The white salt plains of the Rann of Kutch, shimmering under the moonlight, create a breathtaking backdrop for this unique festival. Tourists and photographers alike are captivated by the scenic beauty and the rich display of Gujarat's traditions. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Commemorate India’s Historic Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Tourists Throng the Rann of Kutch at Gujarat's Dhordo Village

#WATCH | Tourists throng the Rann of Kutch to attend Rann Utsav - which is dazzling with its shimmering white salt Kutch Rann Utsav started as a three-day festival and has gradually turned into a 100-day festival at Dhordo village, located near the Rann of Kutch. The Rann of… pic.twitter.com/8O7GJKrLOd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

