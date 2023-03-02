The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday (March 02) passed a judgement in the case of minor girl from scheduled tribe community being sexually assaulted by a man who was 26-year-old at the time of crime in 2013. A Division Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput observed merely because victim belongs to Schedule Tribes (ST) community, it cannot be assumed that accused dominated her will to sexually exploit her. As per Section 3(1) (xii) (as it stood before 2016 amendment) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, this crime is punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment. 'Poor Labourer': Supreme Court Reduces Fine Amount of Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 50,000 of Man Convicted for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl.

Chhattisgarh High Court Judgement on ST Community Minor

Can’t Assume Accused Dominated Victim To Sexually Exploit Her Merely Because She Belongs To ST Community: Chhattisgarh High Court https://t.co/sLBDeV9KWL — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 2, 2023

