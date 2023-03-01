The Supreme Court recently reduced the fine amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50,000 of a rape-murder convict stating that he is a poor labourer. However, the apex court has upheld the life sentence of the accused. The Supreme Court bench of justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta observed that the convict came from a financially strapped background and thus reduced the fine amount imposed on him, reports LiveLaw.. The man who approached the Supreme Court has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl and and then murdering her in 2012. Reportedly, the man dumped the victim's body under a construction site after covering her face with an empty cement bag. Doctor Can’t Treat Without Touching Patient: Kerala High Court Denies Bail To Man Who Slapped Doctor While He Was Treating His Wife.

Supreme Court Reduces Fine Amount of Rape-Murder Convict

