Delhi Court to Pronounce Order on Deep Sidhu's Bail Plea on April 15:

Delhi Court reserves order on the bail plea of Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with 26th January violence at Red Fort. The court sets April 15 for pronouncing the order or any clarification, if required, on the bail plea of Deep Sidhu. — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

