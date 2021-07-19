Eid-Ul-Azha 2021: Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for Celebration of Bakrid; All Persons Are To Celebrate From Their Home, Only 5 Persons Allowed for Prayer at Mosques

Regarding the celebration of #EidAlAdha , all persons are to celebrate from their home. Only 5 persons including the religious head are permitted to offer prayers at the mosque: Assam Govt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

