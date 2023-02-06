Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 registrations and application process for admission to Undergraduate Programmes will be announced soon. "Registration & application process for Common University Entrance Test, CUET (UG) 2023, for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days," Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said. As per the official exam calendar released by National Testing Agency, the CUET UG 2023 Exam would take place from May 21, 2023 onwards. Haryana HCS Exam 2021: HPSC Declares Result For HCS and Other Allied Services Examination At hpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here.

CUET UG 2023 Registration:

Registration & application process for Common University Entrance Test, CUET (UG) 2023, for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)