A shocking attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been linked to anger over the Supreme Court’s stray dog ruling, Rajesh Khimji’s mother has claimed. Khimji, a 41-year-old rickshaw driver from Rajkot, allegedly lunged at the CM during a public hearing at her Civil Lines residence before being overpowered. His mother said he was an ardent animal lover and had grown increasingly disturbed since the court ordered removal of strays from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. She revealed he suffers from mental illness, refuses medication, and often turned violent at home. Khimji left for Delhi without informing family, later telling his father he had gone because of the dogs. Now in police custody, his actions, his mother said, stemmed from his love for animals and fragile state of mind. Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Identified, Rajesh Khimji From Gujarat’s Rajkot Arrested.

Mother Says Rajesh Khimji Attacked Delhi CM Over Stray Dog Ruling

VIDEO | Rajkot: Mother of the person, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her official residence in Delhi, reacts over the incident.#RekhaGupta (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/fKs1c2Skta — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

Seemed Like a Normal Man, Says Neighbour of Accused

VIDEO | Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Neighbour of the accused, who belongs to Rajkot, says, “We never had any problems with him and he was cordial with everyone here. He would come, have food at his house and leave. He worked in a temple and seemed like a nice, normal man.”… pic.twitter.com/HToLD0s0Yt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

