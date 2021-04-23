Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced that the firm will roll out its own vaccination program, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all its employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years. The R-Surakshaa vaccination programme will come into effect on May 1.

