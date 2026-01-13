The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026 will be available free of cost from January 15th to January 16th. The passes can be booked directly from the Aamantran website i.e., www.aamantran.mod.gov.in or through the Aamantran mobile app. Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price, How To Book.

The details for the booking of the passes are as follows:

Event Denomination of Pass/ Registration Schedule FULL DRESS REHEARSAL OF REPUBLIC DAY PARADE (23.01.2026) Free of cost (Rs 0/-) January 15-16, 2026, from 9 AM onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted

Information related to the Republic Day Celebrations 2026 can be accessed through https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/.

Free Passes for Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day 2026 Parade

Free passes for Full Dress Rehearsal of #RepublicDay 2026 parade at #KartavyaPath 👉 The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026 will be available free of cost from January 15th to January 16th 👉 The… — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)