The Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau particaped in the Republic Day Parade 2022. The theme of the tableau is 'Indian Air Force Transforming For The Future'. It showcased scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.

Here Are The Pics:

