Ritesh Pandey, the Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, who earlier today resigned from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders. Ritesh Pandey Quits BSP: Ambedkar Nagar MP Resigns From Party Membership, Likely To Join BJP.

Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders. Ritesh Pandey tendered his resignation from BSP earlier today. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/zfXDNshwQE — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

