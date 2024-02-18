A shocking video has emerged of a car driver who hit three vehicles and ran over a biker in a hit-and-run incident in Arnala village in Maharashtra's Palghar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The driver first collided with a car on the road, then hit another car while trying to escape. A brave biker attempted to stop the driver but was crushed under the wheels of the car. The driver then sped away from the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction and horror. Palghar Road Accident: Bus Carrying 55 Passengers Collides With Truck in Wada Tehsil; 47 College Students Injured.

Road Rage in Maharashtra

