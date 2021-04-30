PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolence Over Demise of Senior Journalist And News Anchor Rohit Sardana:

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

