A woman lost her life and three others were injured after a speeding Thar mowed down pedestrians in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The horrific incident, which took place on Sunday, August 3, was caught on CCTV and has since surfaced on social media. The terrifying video shows the Thar losing control before ramming into people walking and sitting by the roadside. The victims were thrown into a ditch along with the vehicle. Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Babita Devi, aged around 40. Police have detained the driver, and a detailed probe is underway. Bihar Road Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision on Lakhisarai-Jamui State Highway.

Thar Plunges Into Ditch After Hitting 4 in Rohtas

Rohtas: Thar wreaks havoc, uncontrolled speed crushed 4 people, one woman died on the spot, three people were injured, CCTV footage of this tragic accident also surfaced...#Rohtas #Bihar #Accident pic.twitter.com/EUQykfFo8i — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 4, 2025

