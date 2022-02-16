Russia on Wednesday announced the end of military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea, reported news agency AFP. It said that the military dills had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons. The development came a day after Russia announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.

Tweet By ANI:

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)