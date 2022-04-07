The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over its invasion on Ukraine. In the voting held for the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council, 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, 58 countries abstained. India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Brazil, were among the countries that abstained itself from voting. Russia has termed its suspension from UN Human Rights Council as illegal.

Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as "illegal": News agency AFP — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

