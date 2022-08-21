Sachin Tendulkar flagged off Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on August 21, 2022 (Sunday) which is held at Jio Gardens, Bandra Kurla Complex. The race returns to the city after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The master blaster will also felicitate the winners of the half marathon and timed 10k run.

