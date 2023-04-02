Former Indian all-rounder Salim Durani breathed his last on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 88. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the Indian cricket legend's family and friends. PM Modi also remembered Durani's contribution to India's rise to the world of cricket. Salim Durani Dies: Indian Cricket Legend Passes Away at 88.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences to Salim Durani's Family

Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)