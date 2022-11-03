Maharashtra activist Sambhaji Bhide has courted controversy after he refused to give an interview to a journalist who was not wearing a bindi on her forehead. The incident was caught on camera and the clip of the television channel went viral. "Every woman is like Bharat Mata and Bharat Mata is not widow," Sambhaji Bhide said to the woman adding that she should not appear like a 'widow' and should apply a 'bindi' before coming to take his byte. Many Couples Had Sons After Eating Mangoes From My Orchard Says RSS Activist Sambhaji Bhide, Faces Backlash

Watch Viral Video:

