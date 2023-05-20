Sameer Wankhede on Saturday offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. CBI called the former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Wankhede for questioning about a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case on May 20. Wankhede on Friday claimed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had begged him to spare his son Aryan. Sameer Wankhede, Former NCB Mumbai Chief, Reaches CBI Office in Alleged Extortion of Rs 25 Crore in Aryan Khan Drug Case.

Sameer Wankhede Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple:

Maharashtra | Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Sameer Wankhede was called by CBI for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case, today. pic.twitter.com/poIGsHvVNS — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

