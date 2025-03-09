A shocking incident has emerged from Kisthareddypet, under Ameenpur Municipality in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, where hidden cameras were discovered inside mobile chargers at a private girls’ hostel. Hostel residents noticed something suspicious and found the spy cameras, promptly informing the police. Upon investigation, authorities identified the hostel warden, Maheshwar, as the prime suspect. He was arrested, and the police seized the cameras for further examination. Forensic teams are currently analyzing the recorded footage, and officials have assured that strict legal action will follow based on their findings. The incident has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about privacy and security in hostels. The investigation is ongoing. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

