The Uttar Pradesh ATS recently arrested Satyendra Siwal, who was working as an MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials of the UP ATS said that Siwal is accused of working for ISI. He was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. "He is originally a resident of Hapur," the UP ATS said. As per reports, Siwal confessed to working for the ISI during questioning by the Meerut unit of ATS. Uttar Pradesh: Nigerian National Arrested for Duping Retired IES Officer of Rs 83 Lakh.

Satyendra Siwal Arrested

