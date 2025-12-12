In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a businessman collapsed on the ground after suffering a heart attack. The unfortunate incident caught on camera took place on Sunday, December 7, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. However, the businessman survived the heart attack as he was provided with timely Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. A video of the incident going viral on social media shows a man identified as Sonu Chug acting swiftly and administering CPR to businessman Rajeev, who collapsed on the ground following a heart attack after stepping out of the car. Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out at Gym in Varanasi, Sudden Death Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video).
Man Collapses on Ground After Heart Attack in Hapur, Saved After Fellow Administers CPR
हापुड़: कार से उतरते ही व्यापारी राजीव हार्ट अटैक के चलते अचानक जमीन पर गिर पड़े. जमीन पर गिरता देख दूसरे व्यापारी सोनू चुग ने तुरंत CPR देकर राजीव की जान बचाई.#Hapur pic.twitter.com/PGTkQNGUG6
— Bhumi Singh kangra (@BhumiKangra) December 12, 2025
Viral Video Shows Man Administering CPR After Businessman Collapses Following Heart Attack
हापुड़: कार से उतरते ही व्यापारी राजीव हार्ट अटैक के चलते अचानक जमीन पर गिर पड़े. जमीन पर गिरता देख दूसरे व्यापारी सोनू चुग ने तुरंत CPR देकर राजीव की जान बचाई.#Hapur pic.twitter.com/4zprl970WO
— NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 12, 2025
