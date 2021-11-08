Due to incessant rains, schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed for two days. Schools in theswe regions will remain shut on November 8 and 9 for students of class 9 to 12. Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has delayed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 due to heavy rains.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to remain closed on Nov 8 and Nov 9 for students of classes 9 to 12 due to inclement weather and incessant rains: Puducherry Govt pic.twitter.com/khuGaXiA97 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

