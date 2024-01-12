The Chennai Principle Sessions Court dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji on Friday, January 12. Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Removal of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji From Cabinet.

Senthil Balaji To Remain in Jail

Chennai Principle Sessions Court dismisses the bail petition of Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/L7bf2Lqt5h — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

