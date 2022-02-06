Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced that settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to February 8. RBI said that the decision is being taken in view of Maharashtra Government's decision of declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. RBI also said that there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets, and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives tomorrow. RBI also postponed its Monetary Committee Policy (MPC) meeting to scheduled to take place on February 7 to February 8. Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: Maharashtra Govt Declares Public Holiday for Tomorrow To Mourn Demise of Legendary Singer.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., February 8, RBI added in a statement. — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

