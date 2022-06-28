Union Minister Smriti Irani paid rich tributes to Pallonji Mistry, Shapoorji Pallonji Chairman, who passed away at 93 in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Irani offered condolences to the family and his loved ones. "Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work," Irani said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)