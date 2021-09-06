Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sang the Bollywood song “Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se” on stage. The Thiruvananthapuram MP sang the song after the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar. Tharoor is on a visit to Srinagar. He shared the video of him singing the famous Bollywood number on his Twitter handle.

Tharoor tweeted, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" He heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Tweet By Shashi Tharoor:

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

