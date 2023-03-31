As violence in West Bengal has been mounting after the Ram Navami procession, while the Chief Minister of state was on a two-day extended sit-in, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee criticised her governance and asked her to resign. Ram Navami 2023 Procession: Avoid Muslim Areas As Ramzan Is Going On, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Should Resign: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

She should resign. She is the CM as well as HM and she is unable to stop this. This has been happening one after the other...This should be probed by NIA: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on violence in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/TNkpWrHEuQ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)