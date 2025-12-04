Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired 1988-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has abruptly resigned as chairperson of Prasar Bharati halfway through his three-year tenure. Navneet Sehgal was appointed to the post in March 2024 after retiring as the additional chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and was known for his extensive administrative experience and influence across multiple state governments. His resignation, accepted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in early December 2025, surprised many as he had not completed two years in office. Sehgal’s tenure at Prasar Bharati saw several changes and his departure has triggered speculation about the reasons behind the sudden move and his future plans. Manoj Soni Resigns: UPSC Chairman Tenders Resignation 5 Years Before End of Term, Cites ‘Personal Reasons’.

Navneet Sehgal Resigns As Chairperson of Prasar Bharati

Thank you Anil ji I also thank all the employees and officers of @prasarbharati for their untiring support and commitment in my efforts to improve the working of this great organisation and to improve the reputation of the organisation. Best wishes to you all. I also thank… — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) December 4, 2025

