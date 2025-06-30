In an unfortunate incident in Himachal Pradesh, a five-storey building collapsed in Shimla today, June 30, following heavy rainfall. According to reports, the building collapsed in Mathu Colony in Shimla's Bhattakufer area this morning. It is reported that the building collapsed along the route leading to Chamyana Super Speciality Hospital. The incident sparked panic among residents and commuters. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. 3 Dead in Road Accident in Shimla Amid Incessant Rains Across Himachal Pradesh.

Building Collapses in Shimla

Building Collapse Caught on Camera in Shimla

