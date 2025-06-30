In an unfortunate incident in Himachal Pradesh, a five-storey building collapsed in Shimla today, June 30, following heavy rainfall. According to reports, the building collapsed in Mathu Colony in Shimla's Bhattakufer area this morning. It is reported that the building collapsed along the route leading to Chamyana Super Speciality Hospital. The incident sparked panic among residents and commuters. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. 3 Dead in Road Accident in Shimla Amid Incessant Rains Across Himachal Pradesh.

Building Collapses in Shimla

#WATCH | A major disaster was narrowly avoided in Shimla's Bhattakufer area after a five-storey building came crashing down in Mathu Colony early Monday morning. The structure collapsed along the route leading to Chamyana Super Speciality Hospital, sparking panic among residents… pic.twitter.com/ip7C913Ppo — ABP LIVE (@abplive) June 30, 2025

Building Collapse Caught on Camera in Shimla

First rain and a multiple story building collapses in Shimla. Monsoon has just started and destruction is already here. Big question is what lessons were learnt from previous disasters or are we going to repeat the same story again? pic.twitter.com/r8tB9jZxjq — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)