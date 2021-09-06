Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing her concerns over the safety of women in the cyber safe. Her letter comes amid several derogatory incidents against women on digital platforms. She has sought strong action against the creators of apps such as 'Sulli Deals' to ensure the protection and safety of women in the cyber-safe.

My reminder letter to Hon. IT Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji on the need to take action against app creators such as ‘Sulli Deals’ pic.twitter.com/MzzIqejhQ6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 6, 2021

