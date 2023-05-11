Supreme court is set to deliver an important judgement today. A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari, MR Shah, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, are likely to produce the verdict on the Maharashtra political crisis. The Supreme Court will decide whether Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLS should be disqualified from revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the live streaming below. Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Supreme Court to Deliver Judgement in Shiv Sena Case Today.

Supreme Court Live Streaming

