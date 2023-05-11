The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is likely to deliver the judgment on the Maharashtra political crisis today. The five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha was dealing with the issue related to Maharashtra political crisis. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said the current state government has the majority no matter what decision comes out, in comments coming ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict expected soon on a plea seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Election Commission Order Recognising Eknath Shinde Faction As Official Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

Five-judge Constitution bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha to pronounce verdict today on a batch of petitions filed by rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in relation to the Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/sVPm14vd9G — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

