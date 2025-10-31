The law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district continues to deteriorate, with a shocking incident in Chitri village under the Sehore police station area highlighting police inaction. On Wednesday night, two groups clashed violently with sticks and rods over a INR 10,000 loan dispute between Devi Singh Solanki and his brother-in-law Balli Vaishya. The fight turned brutal when Balli’s sons Vikas, Akash, and Golu joined in, while Devi Singh’s nephew, Chhotu Parihar, was severely injured trying to intervene. Disturbingly, the brawl unfolded in the presence of Dial 112 police personnel, who were seen standing by and later leaving the scene, as captured in viral video footage. Chhotu was rushed to Sehore Hospital and later referred to Gwalior for treatment. Police have registered a case against both parties and said an investigation is underway, but the incident has once again raised questions over policing and rising street violence in Shivpuri. Shivpuri: Patient Seen Walking on Road With Saline Drip Attached in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

2 Groups Clash Over Loan Dispute in Shivpuri

पुलिस के सामने 2 टीमों में दे दनादन .... पुलिस अब अंपायर की तरह चुपचाप ... तस्वीरें शिवपुरी की हैं pic.twitter.com/AVJP0no1Bu — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

