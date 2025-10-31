A shocking video from Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral showing a man walking through a crowded market in Sirsaud village with a saline drip still attached to his arm. The disturbing footage, widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage over alleged medical negligence and the state of rural healthcare. Locals claimed the man had been treated by a quack who inserted the IV drip and abandoned him midway through treatment. The incident comes just days after a newborn was stolen from the Shivpuri district hospital, adding to public anger over the district’s failing health system. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sanjay Risheshwar confirmed that an inquiry has been launched and assured strict action if negligence is proven, especially if the treatment was carried out in a private clinic. ‘I Won’t Treat Your Child’: Woman Doctor Slaps Man, Refuses To Treat His Daughter at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

